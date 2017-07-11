Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Air Canada planes are pictured at Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 18, 2014. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Air Canada planes are pictured at Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 18, 2014. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)

Air Canada jet in close call at San Francisco airport Add to ...

SAN FRANCISCO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An apparent close call involving an Air Canada flight from Toronto at San Francisco International Airport has sparked investigations from the airline and U.S. aviation authorities.

An Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on one of the runways just before midnight on Friday when the pilot “inadvertently” lined up instead for a taxiway which runs parallel to the runway, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority said.

There were four aircraft lined up on the taxiway waiting for departure when the incident occurred, the FAA says in a statement. An air traffic controller became aware of the problem and told the Air Canada pilot to pull up and go around.

The FAA said the plane made another approach and landed without incident.

The aviation agency said it is now investigating the distance between the Air Canada aircraft and the jets lined up on the taxiway.

Air Canada said 135 passengers and five crew members were aboard its plane, but gave little other information, citing its ongoing investigation.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular