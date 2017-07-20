The Alberta government wants to clamp down on the amount of cash individuals, unions, corporations and special-interest groups can give to political fundraising and advertising vehicles – third-party organizations that are being used to circumvent the province’s two previous attempts to get big money out of politics.

Third-party vehicles, similar to political action committees in the United States, are proliferating in Alberta after the government banned corporate and union political donations, lowered the amount of money individuals can contribute to parties and candidates each year, and capped campaign spending.

Third-party organizations are not bound by the same rules, and therefore serve as a legal avenue to get around the changes. Outfits operating outside campaign periods, for example, can accept an unlimited amount of money from corporations, unions, individuals and other sources – although donations exceeding $250 must be disclosed quarterly. They can also advertise without a spending cap.

Christina Gray, the Minister Responsible for Democratic Renewal, said opposition politicians using third-party organizations to fund their political ambitions are hypocrites, given they supported legislation in 2016 designed to curb the influence of the wealthy.

“When the opposition voted with us to get big money out of politics, I thought they meant it,” Ms. Gray said in an interview Thursday. “And yet we’re seeing politicians deliberately skirting that – finding a way to bring big money into politics.

“It is very hypocritical,” Ms. Gray said. She wants to implement new regulations for third-party organizations that will reflect the “spirit” of the previous finance changes.

The rules for third parties advertising during election periods are more restrictive and were introduced as part of the legislation. They can only spend $150,000 on advertising during general elections, for example. Further, a single organization can only spend $3,000 to oppose or promote candidates in any given riding. The next general election in Alberta is scheduled for 2019.

Third-party fundraising and spending extends beyond Alberta. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, in response to an investigation by The Globe and Mail, tightened campaign-finance rules last winter. The legislation limits third-party advertising spending to $100,000 during campaigns and $600,000 in the six months prior. This will likely mean Working Families, a third-party outfit backed by unions that spent millions railing against Ms. Wynne’s opponents, will not have as much influence in the next election.

Jason Kenney’s campaign to lead Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party and subsequently head the proposed United Conservative Party brought these types of organizations to prominence in Alberta. Third-party organizations are popping up in support of his right-wing challengers, too. Mr. Kenney is not a member of the legislature but some of his competitors are. In Alberta, third-party vehicles are allowed to co-ordinate with politicians.

“This seems like a sudden 180 for a government that just last month said the ‘new system is working,’” Blaise Boehmer, a spokesman for Mr. Kenney, said in a statement. “The current legislation was voted on unanimously by all major parties in the legislature just last fall. I think this sudden reversal demonstrates how afraid the NDP is of facing a United Conservative Party in the next election.”

Ms. Gray would not detail how she intends to crack down on the donation and spending free-for-all. She said she changed her mind about the efficacy of the new legislation after the first round of quarterly disclosure forms rolled in.

The Alberta Advantage Fund, which is aligned with Mr. Kenney, exemplifies how third-party machines get around government regulations. Brad Shaw, chief executive officer of Shaw Communications, for example, donated $30,000 to the fundraising vehicle in the first quarter, according to the disclosure dated July 13, 2017. Mr. Shaw was the fund’s greatest contributor in that quarter. Shaw Communications declined to comment on Friday.

The government last year limited donations from individuals to $4,000 a year to candidates and parties. Prior to the change, individuals could contribute $15,000 a year and double that in election years.

Numbered companies and corporations also donated to the Alberta Advantage Fund. It raised $177,810 in the first quarter, according to the disclosure form. Unions have also disclosed hundreds of thousands of dollars; Ms. Gray said the NDP is not affiliated with any outside operation. The law dictates that organizations that may promote a political position must register and report to Elections Alberta.

Report Typo/Error