The finance critic for Alberta’s new United Conservative Party says there is nothing wrong with using his taxpayer-funded housing allowance to make money.

Derek Fildebrandt said he has been renting his subsidized Edmonton apartment through Airbnb when he isn’t using it.

“I confirmed that letting out my Edmonton home while it is not being used is compliant with the rules,” Fildebrandt said Thursday in an email. “Letting out an unused residence is reasonable and a part of the modern sharing economy.”

Fildebrandt said he would be happy to donate the $2,555 in rent he has collected so far to help pay down Alberta’s debt.

He noted the information was leaked to the media the day after he said he would not be voting for former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean, who is now campaigning for the leadership of the UCP.

“I hope that my stance two days ago concerning the UCP leadership race in no way influenced the timing of this story.”

Mike Ellis, a UCP deputy caucus leader, said the party is carefully reviewing what Fildebrandt has been doing.

“We take fiscal responsibility seriously,” Ellis said in an email.

NDP Finance Minister Joe Ceci, who has been the target of years of criticism from Fildebrandt over Alberta’s budget deficits and growing accumulated debt, took to social media to chide the UCP finance critic.

“Yes, Derek, it’s the 21st century and reasonable people don’t Airbnb their tax funded apartment for personal profit,” Ceci wrote in a post on Twitter.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark said he has asked the Speaker of the legislature to review Fildebrandt’s rental of the apartment. Clark said Fildebrandt should face penalties if he has broken the rules.

Clark has also asked for a full review living expenses claimed by all members of the legislature.

“If Derek Fildebrandt was earning money and claiming his full reimbursement, he’s breaking the rules,” Clark said in a release.

“It’s deeply hypocritical for someone who’s been such a fierce critic of government waste to take advantage of a loophole for personal benefit.”

Fildebrandt is the member of the legislature for Strathmore-Brooks and launched a group called United Liberty to advocate for the recent merger of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties – now the United Conservative Party.

The United Liberty website says he once served as the Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and led the fight against former Alberta premier Alison Redford government’s deficit budgets and abuse of taxpayers’ money.

