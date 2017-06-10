The Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre says all crew aboard four storm-battered vessels that had been racing across the Atlantic Ocean are safe.

A spokeswoman for the centre says crew on two sailboats that put out distress calls Thursday were rescued Saturday morning, while a third boat made its way to calmer waters.

Maj. Rhonda Stevens says the cruise liner Queen Mary II picked up a British sailor from a demasted yacht and is en route to Halifax.

She says two Dutch sailors rescued from another vessel in the mid-Atlantic are on a tanker headed towards the Bahamas.

She says a fourth vessel in the race declared a state of emergency on Saturday when it started taking on water, and the two Bulgarian sailors on board have been rescued and are on a research vessel headed to St. John’s, N.L.

Rescue officials say the vessels racing between Plymouth, England, and Newport, R.I., encountered very heavy weather late Thursday about 1,660 kilometres east of Newfoundland.

