Military personnel attending Pride festivities will no longer have to ask permission to wear their uniforms following a directive from Canada’s top soldier.

“In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion, the (Chief of the Defence Staff) encourages all members of the CAF to attend and participate in Pride events in uniform,” said the directive, which was written in June by Gen. Jonathan Vance.

It specifies the uniform can’t be altered in any way.

The vice-president of Montreal Pride welcomed the news and said a group of army members will march in the city’s parade for the first time this year.

“As LGBTQ, no matter where we work or what we do, we want to be accepted,” Jean-Sebastien Boudreault said in a phone interview.

“So when a government body as strict as the army makes a step forward, it’s always a positive news for the LGBTQ community.”

He says that while military personnel have been present at some Pride functions before, he believes it’s the first time they’ll march in the parade as a group.

He said about 10 members of the army have so far signed up to participate in the Aug. 20 event.

Vance’s directive came on the heels of a similar order issued earlier in the summer by Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, head of the Canadian Navy.

The order is part of a wider strategy to increase diversity and inclusion in the Canadian Forces.

Military personnel have been able to march in Pride parades for several years but generally have to ask permission to wear their uniforms at public events.

