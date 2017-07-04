An Amber Alert has been cancelled in Prince Albert, Sask., for an eight-year-old girl who was believed to have been abducted by a man.

A little over an hour after the alert had been issued, police sent out a news release saying that Daniella Shatokhina “has been located and is safe.”

However, there was no immediate word on whether a suspect was still at large or whether anyone had been taken into custody.

Sgt. Travis Willie of the Prince Albert police force said in his release that police “are actively investigating the abduction of Daniella.”

Police say the little girl was playing by herself Tuesday afternoon in a playground in the Crescent Acres neighbourhood of Prince Albert when a man entered the park.

He was seen hanging around for about 15 minutes, until the little girl left and he followed.

Police say he was observed talking to the girl against the school wall, then grabbed her and put her into the back seat of his car.

He then climbed into the front and drove away.

When the girl’s family went to the park and found she was missing, they called police at about 3:30 p.m. Police issued a news release asking for the public’s assistance in finding her a short time later, and the Amber Alert was issued at 7:53 p.m.

