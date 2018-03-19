Another dog-meat farm shut down; pups arrive in Montreal

Dozens of dogs rescued from South Korea arrive in Montreal
On hand to greet the dogs was figure skater and Olympic medalist Meagan Duhamel, whose dog Moo-tae was rescued from a South Korean meat farm
More than 80 dogs were rescued last week from a South Korean dog meat farm and arrived to receive care at a Montreal emergency shelter, the Humane Society International's Canadian branch says.
Need a bright spot in your day? Read more good news
Another good-news story: Canada among Top-10 happiest countries
Up-and-coming: Meet Canada's newest titans of technology (and next billionaires?)
The dogs lived in terrible conditions, much like at other dog-meat farms, according to the HSI.
At the farm in Siheung-si in the northwest part of the country, many dogs were found crammed together in small wire cages, while others were chained to stakes in the ground, Rebecca Aldworth, executive director for HSI/Canada, says. They had little protection from the elements, including freezing temperatures, and they had not received enough food or water or proper veterinary care. Many of the dogs were emaciated and had open sores and infections, the organization says.
On hand March 15 to greet the dogs was figure skater and Olympic medalist Meagan Duhamel, whose dog Moo-tae was rescued from a South Korean meat farm.
South Korean advocates are campaigning against the dog meat trade in the country, according to HSI senior policy manager in South Korea, Borami Seo. HSI partners with local organizations to change public opinion about consuming dog meat and helps with sustainable alternative livelihoods for South Korean dog-meat farmers who want to get out of the business, the organization says.
This is the 11 th dog meat-farm closure by HSI, the organization says.