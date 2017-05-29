The Quebec government is expected to bring in back-to-work legislation today to put an end to a strike by tens of thousands of construction workers.

Premier Philippe Couillard said last week that he would set the wheels in motion to legislate an end to the strike if the picket lines didn’t come down by today.

An alliance of construction unions broke off negotiations with a group representing construction companies on Sunday.

Union representatives said they prefer to wait for back-to-work legislation.

Union leaders are calling on construction workers to descend on the legislature today to put pressure on the governing Liberals.

A spokesman for the group bargaining for the companies says the unions have made unacceptable demands.

The workers went on strike last week, the second such walkout in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

