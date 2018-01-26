Barry and Honey Sherman's death ruled as a double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman were victims of a targeted double homicide, police confirmed at a press conference Friday.

The billionaire couple were found dead in their north Toronto mansion six weeks ago.

"I believe that they were targeted," homicide Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes, the lead investigator, told reporters.

"We believe now, through the six weeks of work and review, that we have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation."

Mr. Sherman, 75, whose net worth was estimated to be $4.77 billion, was the founder of the global generic drug giant Apotex Inc.

He and Honey, 70, were last seen alive the evening of Dec. 13. They did not communicate with any family, friends or associates from that point on.

Their bodies were found in the basement pool area of the home. The two were clothed and "in a semi-seated position" on the pool deck, Det. Sgt. Gomes said, hanging from belts tied to the railing.

There was no sign of forced entry.

Det. Sgt. Gomes said investigators have collected 2,000 hours of surveillance videos, and have executed or are in the process of attaining 20 judicial authorizations and searches.

"Legal complexities in some executions have been challenging, given the litigious nature of Barry Shermans's businesses, in particular the search and seizure of electronics and Barry Sherman's work space at Apotex," Det. Sgt. Gomes said.

Two residential properties owned by the Shermans were searched, including the 12,000-square-foot north Toronto mansion where their bodies were discovered.

That property was released back to the family Friday morning.

The Shermans' four grown children hired retired homicide detectives to conduct their own probe into their parents' death, after early media reports, including the Globe, cited police sources who said an early theory was that the case was a murder-suicide.

In a statement Friday, the family said it had anticipated the conclusion that it was a double homicide.

"This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation," said the statement, released through an Apotex spokesperson shortly after Friday's police media update.

"The family continues to support the Toronto Police Service in their efforts to seek justice for their parents and pursue those responsible for these unspeakable crimes."