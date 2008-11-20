B.C. crash survivor moved to Edmonton hospital

Tom Wilson, an Alberta man who was the sole survivor of a B.C. plane crash that killed seven people on Nov. 16, has been moved to an Edmonton hospital.

The 36-year-old Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. resident is now being treated at the University of Alberta hospital. He was transferred from Vancouver General Hospital on Wednesday night.

The fact Mr. Wilson was able to walk away from the burning wreckage of the Grumman Goose float-plane relatively unscathed has astounded his family and doctors. He will not require surgery and is expected to recover within a couple of weeks from light burns to his hands, face and right thigh.

Seven people died when the float-plane they were travelling in crashed off B.C.'s Sunshine Coast Sunday. After fleeing from the wreckage, Mr. Wilson hiked for at least two hours to a beach where he was later rescued.

The plane was en route from Vancouver to a hydro project in Toba Inlet.

Michael Wilson said his younger brother, a business manager for Peter Kiewit Sons, an engineering, construction and mining services company, has been on an "emotional roller coaster" since the crash. Five of the people who died were Kiewit employees.

“He is very saddened for his co-workers. He is grieving …” Michael Wilson told reporters earlier this week.