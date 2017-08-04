Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. extends state of emergency for second time over wildfires Add to ...

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The British Columbia government has extended a state of emergency declared in response to the raging wildfires that have devastated numerous areas of the province’s Interior.

This is the second time Premier John Horgan’s government has extended the declaration and this latest extension will run until Aug. 18.

The measure ensures the delivery of federal, provincial and local resources are co-ordinated and public safety is maintained.

It also means more than the 7,000 people displaced due to evacuation orders will continue to receive $600 per household in funding for every 14 days they’re kept out of their homes.

The state of emergency was first issued on July 7 and extended ahead of the first two-week deadline of July 21.

The province says there are 122 wildfires burning with 25 evacuation orders and 42 evacuation alerts posted, telling people that they have to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau takes helicopter tour of B.C. wildfire damage (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular