9 of 17

Left image: Frances McAllister, 5, was the flower girl for her sister Ariana's ceremony at the wedding chamber located in Toronto city hall. Right image: Carlos Ramo (LEFT) and fiancé Andres Giminez embrace before getting married at the wedding chamber located in Toronto city hall. Earlier, Andres was asked if he had the rings with him and his smile dropped when he realizes he forgot the rings back at his apartment. With only half an hour available for the wedding, friends raced home and retrieved the rings in time for the ceremony.