Bob Morrow, Hamilton’s longest-serving mayor, dies at age 71

Bob Morrow, the longest serving mayor of Hamilton, Ont., has died at the age of 71.

He was first elected mayor in 1980, held office until 2000, then served as a citizenship judge.

Current mayor Fred Eisenberger says Morrow's political legacy dates back to the 70s when he was first elected as an alderman.

He says Morrow was mayor during some of the "most challenging transitional years in Hamilton" that saw many major employers downsize and relocate.

"He led the beginning of what is now considered to be the most diversified economy in Canada," said Eisenberger in a statement.

A book of condolences will be placed outside the mayor's office beginning at noon on Tuesday. Eisenberger says funeral details will be released later.