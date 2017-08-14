The body of a Canadian diver missing off the coast of Ireland has been found near the wreck where he’d been diving on Saturday.

The man, who has yet to be publically identified, had been diving with a group off the coast near Malin Head in County Donegal where a number of World War II vessels sank. The area is a popular diving spot and the group had set out for the site Saturday morning on a chartered boat.

An official with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution said that a body had been recovered Monday evening from the Pinto wreck and taken to shore.

RNLI officials said the divers were technical divers, meaning they were permitted to exceed the normal regulations for depth and immersion time. They were diving at a depth of around 65 meters.

The name of the Canadian, believed to be in his early 60s, has yet to be released.

Global Affairs Canada said on Sunday that consular officials in Ireland had been in contact with local marine-rescue authorities and that case managers in Ottawa have spoken with the family in Canada. A spokeswoman with the department said on Sunday that further details could not be released due to privacy concerns.

