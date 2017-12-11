Book by accused in Amanda Todd case ‘not worth the read,’ teen’s mother says

The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying and blackmailing Amanda Todd has published a book from prison in which he proclaims his innocence and likens Canadian officials overseeing his prosecution to a bumbling "bunch of ignorants" from a South Park episode.

The book has yet to receive any online reviews, but Amanda's mother has read it and has a message for potential buyers: "It's not worth the read."

Carol Todd attended Aydin Coban's Amsterdam trial earlier this year where he received a maximum sentence of 10 years and eight months for child pornography, fraud and blackmail charges relating to the online harassment of 34 girls and five men. "It's his own narcissistic take," she said in an interview on Thursday. "You can find out more about the case through a few Google searches. Honestly, it put me to sleep."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Coban still faces a separate trial in Canada. He is the sole person charged for the online harassment that allegedly precipitated the Port Coquitlam, B.C., girl's 2012 demise by suicide at the age of 15 – a tragedy that galvanized international efforts to eliminate cyberbullying.

Canada must wait for Mr. Coban to exhaust all possible avenues for appeal in the Netherlands before an extradition can take place.

At his Dutch trial, a judge convicted Mr. Coban of seducing dozens of underage girls and several men into posing nude during surreptitiously recorded video chats and later using the images to blackmail his victims for cash.

Mr. Coban denied the charges, blaming many of the offences on a mysterious associate. The court didn't buy it. "The whole of the offences committed is so shocking that from the point of view of retaliation only a prison sentence of many years is appropriate," the presiding judge stated in a written decision.

Last month, Mr. Coban continued his denials with the publication of Ik Spreek, or I Speak in English.

Mr. Coban's lawyer, Robert Malewicz, confirmed his client's authorship.

The Globe and Mail had portions of the book translated into English. Much of the 376-page work is dedicated to the Todd case and his potential appearance in a Canadian court, an outcome he writes is unlikely until at least 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On the whole, Ik Spreek takes a spiteful tone toward police, justice officials, the media and the public – virtually every sector of society involved in Mr. Coban's case that doesn't include him or his lawyers.

Justice authorities are all "charlatans," prison managers are "cowardly," Amsterdam judges are "losers," the news media is "a pimp." He compares Canada's attempts to have him extradited to "an episode of South Park in which the Canadian authorities are always portrayed as a bunch of ignorants who cannot get anything done."

He argues that a fair trial is impossible in Canada, where "nobody really adheres to the rules making a fair trial possible," he writes. "The rigid public opinion has already been formed by extensively propagated inaccuracies through a public debate led by a sensationalist press who does not follow the guidelines of a properly functioning constitutional state."

The point of the author's bile, it seems, is to make a case for his own virtue.

"I am innocent and have been unjustly imprisoned for almost 4 years now," he writes, a sentiment repeated throughout the book. Behind bars, he says he has been a model inmate, tutoring his fellow prisoners in law and music.

The author dissects the three-year timeline leading up to Ms. Todd's death and offers alternative scenarios to counter those presented by prosecutors.

Story continues below advertisement

He states that in December, 2015, a Dutch woman came forward to police stating that she believed her Canadian husband had a hand in cyberbullying Ms. Todd. Police interviewed the man, Mr. Coban writes, but never regarded him seriously as a suspect. "The difference between how the police investigated this man and me is the difference between day and night." He also points to an online ex-boyfriend of Ms. Todd's whom Mr. Coban alleges had motivation to shame her by distributing nude photos and videos captured on webcam sites the two frequented.

The various subjects of his invective have decided to respond with silence. Spokespeople for the Dutch prosecutor's office and the Dutch Justice Ministry turned down requests for comment. Prosecutors in B.C. offered extensive details on the extradition process for Mr. Coban, but also declined to comment on the book.

"As this matter is still before the courts the B.C. Prosecution Service is unable comment on the facts or circumstances of the case or the characterization of those facts by any individual, including the accused," B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said in an e-mail.

Beyond confirming that his client wrote the book, Mr. Malewicz, the lawyer, said he would not give any further statement.

Like several Canadian provinces, the Netherlands has a law preventing criminals from profiting off their notoriety, but it's unclear whether it applies to Mr. Coban's book.

As she read a translated version of the book, Carol Todd couldn't help questioning Mr. Coban's motivation for writing. "I'm not sure what he's trying to do here, or what his end goal is," she said. "It's just another thing he's doing to create a smokescreen."