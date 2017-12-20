Both engines were running when plane crashed in northern Saskatchewan: TSB

Investigators have eliminated engine failure as the cause of a passenger plane crash in northern Saskatchewan.

All 25 people on board the West Wind Aviation plane survived, some with serious injuries, when it went down close to the Fond du Lac air strip after taking off on Dec. 13.

There was no explosion or fire on impact.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has determined both engines were operating when the plane crashed.

Investigators have examined the engines at the crash site and reviewed preliminary flight data recorder information.

It's still not clear what caused the crash but investigators are still looking at weather conditions, aircraft maintenance, pilot training and operational policies.

West Wind Aviation has grounded its other twin-engine ATR42-320 planes for the time being.