Broken generator spills thousands of litres of diesel in northeastern Quebec

FERMONT, Que.
The Canadian Press

A broken generator has spilled 16,700 litres of diesel in northeastern Quebec.

Mining company Arcelor Mittal informed Quebec's environment department of the spill Saturday morning.

It happened at a railway leading to Fermont, near the Quebec-Labrador border.

The environment department's emergency response office has sent a team to the site.

A spokeswoman for the environment department's control centre says the spill occurred in a camp near the railway and there was no population nearby.

Nathalie Chouinard says she doesn't know whether there are any lakes or rivers in the area where the spill occurred.

