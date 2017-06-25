The Toronto arts community knows Lucia Graca Remedios as a music photographer and owner of the city’s Analogue Gallery. Like her photography, her gallery is a portal into music history – a sanctuary where the world’s most worshipped artists hang out on the walls.

Music is a way of life for Remedios, woven into her professional vision, alive in her home life (enriched through her marriage to Universal Music president Jeffrey Remedios) and a source of inspiration behind her extra-curricular activities.

Take her charity work, for example – a part of Remedios’s life, she holds dear. Most recently, this includes volunteering with the fundraising committee for the Creative Arts Therapy program at SickKids Hospital.

Far from the glamour of stage lights, Remedios is bringing melody into the hospital by stimulating music education behind the scenes, an experience that has only deepened her appreciation for the art form. Every day spent there is a confirmation of her belief in music’s restorative might. It has the “ability to connect with kids and their families, help patients express feelings and [acts as a] coping mechanism for pain.”

Through the Creative Arts Therapy program, trained music therapists work full-time at the hospital, bringing their discipline bedside to stimulate the healing process. With a state-of-the-art space called Marnie’s Studio to take advantage of, patients at SickKids have a symphony of opportunity to learn and mend. “It’s amazing to see the healing power of music,” Remedios says. “This program is important, not only for Toronto’s children, but for children across Canada and around the world.”

Having recently become a new mother (baby Silas joined the family this past winter) Remedios is committed to standing up as a role model. A passionate and creative entrepreneur, she’s pledging the same dedication to being a community change-maker, as applied to her career as an artist.

Wanting to further cultivate a culture of kindness in Canada, she advises what’s called a “wayback playback” in the world of music, in other words, bringing back the basics. “I really believe that early playground ideals are still the best ways to approach life.” For Remedios, this means “learning to share, giving without expecting anything in return, being polite, and treating other people the way you wish to be treated.”

A sound reminder – not only when passing down values to her little one – but, as Remedios asserts, advice we can all practise on repeat, no matter what our age. “It sounds so simple, but you’d be amazed how effective those lessons are in our grown-up life.”

Aware that every action counts, Remedios is making a difference through mindfulness. Read on to learn how she plans to give back through consciousness in everyday life choices.

Q&A

Why is “we” stronger than “me?”

Coming from an arts background, I’ve always felt that incredible things happen through collaboration. The same can be said for social change; we can draw inspiration, energy and fresh ideas from the people we work together with. We all approach things from a different point of view, so we can really benefit from our different perspectives.

What is the kindest action you’ve been on the receiving end of, and what about the gesture touched you personally?

A few months ago, I became a mom, and I immediately felt an incredible community of women band around me – from nurses and specialists to all the strong moms in my life. Women held my hand, brought me food, offered all types of help at all hours of the night ... I’ve never been so aware and so appreciative of the whole “it takes a village” idea. I am still in awe of the support I received.

Fill in the blank: Moving forward into the next 150 years, our country needs [blank] in order to build a more caring and compassionate Canada.

Education ... but not just in the traditional classroom format. We should never stop learning from one another – that’s one of the things Canada has really excelled at and should be prioritized when raising the next generation of Canadians. Our cultural awareness, our global curiosity and our collective open mind is what makes us great.

Describe the core values of your ideal Canada.

Appreciation, compassion, kindness, and awareness of others ... and entrepreneurial spirit.

What small action have you taken to help secure a brighter future for our country?

I try to approach each day with a general awareness of my footprint. I produce less waste by choosing products with less packaging – not taking the fancy bags and tissue from clothing stores – and using things that end up going down the sink sparingly. Everything we use ends up back in the earth or the water somehow. We live in such a beautiful place, let’s keep it that way.

