citizenship
Welcome to Canada
New Canadians share their dreams in their adopted country
Reuters
Last updated:
Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017 1:32PM EDT
“We chose Canada because it’s a safe place and we don’t need to worry about our kids going to school and never coming back. Safety is the main thing for us and our kids. What am I going to do first? I’m going to eat poutine as a Canadian.” - Victoria Ishai from Netanya, Israel
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“We came to Canada to start a new chapter in our lives and considered this chapter the adventure of a lifetime! Who wouldn’t want to relocate to Canada? Wonderful country where so many wonderful possibilities exist!” - Damian Daley from Kingston, Jamaica
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are.” - Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“I want to be a teacher.” - Svetlana Grace Joseph, whose parents immigrated from Mumbai India. Svetlana is three years old.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
.
“I want to have a better future because as a Middle Eastern woman in my country, I cannot do a lot of stuff.” Sajedeh Ghassemi from Mashhad, Iran.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“I didn’t really have a choice because I fell in love with a Canadian, so I moved here to get married to her eventually. What am I going to do first? Believe it or not we are going to Tim Hortons.” - Tom Chitty from Richmond, England.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“There’s lots of multiculturalism here. My high school that I went to (in Canada)… there were students from the Middle East, Asia, Central America, and they all got along really well.” - Flor Mejid from El Salvador.
TODD KOROL/REUTERS
“I think Canada is our home. I want to be a football player.” - Yazan Almadani, 7, from Baghdad, Iraq.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“It’s a very, very peaceful country. We have our freedom, especially religious freedom. Back home we don’t have it, so we are happy here. We are safe. We are peaceful. We have rights.” - Nasira Ahmad from Lahore, Pakistan.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“I came to Canada to have a better life because there are lots of opportunities. Canada is a freedom country and it’s a multicultural country. Everyone has equal rights there is no racism. My future plan is to complete my education and get my degree to serve all people.” - Fardin Naibkhil from Kabul, Afghanistan
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“My aunt told me to come. To find out what it’s like here but she never told me about the cold winter.” - Rainer Manzel from Stuttgart, Germany.
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“The main reason I wanted to come to Canada was to join my mum, since she was in Canada already and I was still in Uganda. I wanted to live with her because I really missed her. Secondly, Canada’s education. I wanted to have my further studies here as I believe that Canada’s education is better than the one back home.” - Mariam Nagawa from Kampala, Uganda
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS
“The plan for me immediately: I hope to speak English fluently. Now I’m studying at ESL for newcomers. [I hope to] obtain a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Toronto in Medicine and Law.” - Ligia Diaconeseu from Romania,
MARK BLINCH/REUTERS