A federal watchdog says Canadian privacy could be imperilled by apparent U.S. plans to demand cellphone and social media passwords from foreign visitors. (Getty Images)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

A federal watchdog says Canadian privacy could be imperilled by apparent U.S. plans to demand cellphone and social media passwords from foreign visitors.

In a letter to the House of Commons public safety committee, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien warns the recent pronouncements from the Trump administration could mean intrusive searches — even at preclearance facilities in Canada.

Currently, passengers flying to American cities through eight major Canadian airports can be precleared there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The Commons committee is studying legislation that would expand preclearance operations.

Under the bill, U.S. searches at preclearance facilities would be governed by Canadian law, including the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

But Therrien says these protections appear to be hollow because they could not be enforced in court due to provisions that significantly limit access to civil remedies for the actions of U.S. border officers carrying out preclearance duties.

