The Supreme Court has ordered Google to remove certain websites from its worldwide search engine, in a case that raised new questions about Internet law and the power of Canadian courts to enforce orders beyond this country’s borders.

The case began with a lawsuit launched by a small technology business in Burnaby, B.C., Equustek Solutions Inc., against several individuals it accuses of stealing its technology. Equustek says those individuals have fled B.C. and, from an unknown location, are now marketing the stolen technology globally on Google. The company asked Google to de-index the websites. Google did de-index hundreds of web pages, but not the complete websites.

“The problem in this case is occurring online and globally,” Justice Rosalie Abella wrote for the majority in a 7-2 ruling. “The Internet has no borders – its natural habitat is global. The only way to ensure that the interlocutory injunction attained its objective was to have it apply where Google operates – globally.”

While several groups intervening at the Supreme Court argued that an order limiting what Google can publish would interfere with freedom of expression, Justice Abella disagreed.

“This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values, it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders. We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods.”

In a filing at the Supreme Court, Equustek said that those accused of stealing the technology “are not selling counterfeit handbags or watches on street corners – they are selling a sophisticated engineering product to sophisticated businesses around the world in the face of multiple court orders that they should stop. If the court is powerless to act in the face of this kind of conduct, then we no longer live in a world ruled by law.”

Equustek said that a court order is no threat to Internet freedom, and that the law has to keep up with changing technology.

“The Internet is one of the great innovations of our time, but it is also subject to abuse – as this case and others demonstrate. Google would have the Internet remain a lawless zone, in which court orders are meaningless. This is a self-defeating and impossible conclusion for any court to accept.”

But Google argued in its written submission to the Supreme Court that Canadian courts have no place limiting the search engine’s right to carry information beyond this country’s borders.

“At its core, this case is about the propriety of the Courts of British Columbia issuing a permanent, mandatory, worldwide injunction against Google Inc. intended to silence speech regarding the existence of publicly accessible websites on the Internet.”

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted an injunction against Google, ordering it to remove hyperlinks to the website of the individuals accused of stealing Equustek technology. The B.C. Court of Appeal upheld that injunction, saying that the province’s courts have jurisdiction because the underlying lawsuit falls into their domain.

The case attracted 11 interveners, an unusually large number .

Wikimedia, which oversees the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, said it had grave concerns about an order barring Google from carrying information “because of the potential impact on the global dissemination and receipt of knowledge and because organizations such as Wikimedia will be at the receiving end of future orders intended to thwart such dissemination.”

A media consortium of 15 groups, including the Associated Press, said a court order against Google risks “worldwide censorship based on local norms.”

The Attorney-General of Canada also intervened, arguing that Canadian courts do not have jurisdiction unless other countries grant permission for such a court order, and no evidence suggests they have. It called an injunction “an impermissible exercise of extraterritorial enforcement jurisdiction.”

