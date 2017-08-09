About 100 Canadian soldiers were near the American border Wednesday, setting up a camp to house some 500 of the asylum-seekers who continue to stream into Quebec from New York State.

The shelters have lighting and heating and are being set up in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, the Quebec border crossing where the bulk of recent asylum seekers have been processed.

More than 2,500 asylum-seekers are in temporary housing in Montreal in mothballed schools, hospitals and in the corridors of the Olympic Stadium after a spike in arrivals from the U.S. Local officials say they are running out of room to accommodate the recent surge of new arrivals, who are mainly from Haiti.

Daniel Le Bouthillier, head of media relations for National Defence, said the military received the request from civilian authorities.

Mr. Le Bouthillier said most of the soldiers will return to base once the camp is set up. A few will stay on to maintain equipment. “The Canadian Armed Forces will have no role in security matters,” Mr. Le Bouthillier said in an email. “Its staff will not participate in law enforcement tasks and will not assist civil authorities in the conduct of their law enforcement duties.”

