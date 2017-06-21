A Canadian was reportedly detained Wednesday after a police officer was stabbed at a small regional airport in the United States.

Lieutenant Jeff Neville, an officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., was out of surgery and in stable condition after he was stabbed in the back and neck, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

NBC News reported the alleged attacker was carrying a Canadian passport and was from Quebec. Canadian and American officials would not immediately confirm the information Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI took the lead on the investigation and issued a statement saying it was too early to “determine the nature and motive for the attack.”

Witnesses told local media a man shouting “Allahu akbar” attacked the officer.

“We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI said investigators were questioning the man Wednesday afternoon. “Based on the information that we have at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident,” the agency’s statement said.

