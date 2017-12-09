Canadian photographer’s video of emaciated polar bear on Baffin Island goes viral

A Canadian photographer is calling for action on climate change after his video of an emaciated polar bear on Baffin Island went viral.
National Geographic photojournalist Paul Nicklen wrote in the video's caption that the bear's situation isn't isolated.
The video shows the skeletal bear foaming at the mouth and digging through a metal barrel for scraps of food.
It has been viewed more than a million times since it was posted online on Tuesday.
Nicklen, who co-founded the advocacy group SeaLegacy, says that when he hears scientists say that polar bears will be extinct in the next hundred years, he thinks of the animals starving to death.
He says that rather than trying to feed a few starving bears, people need to make big changes such as reducing their carbon footprints and ending deforestation.
He wrote in the caption that he hopes the video, which he described as a "soul-crushing scene", will help "break down the walls of apathy".
In a follow-up posted on Friday, Nicklen wrote that the video was hard to film and "harder to watch".
"We went to the Canadian Arctic to document the effects of climate change. We found the good, the bad and the ugly, but mostly just beautiful animals and landscapes we want to protect," he wrote.
Nicklen says he'll address the video at his New York art gallery on Saturday.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨