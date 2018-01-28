Canadians among people charged in Cambodia over photos of party-goers ‘dancing pornographically’

Cambodian prosecutors charged two Canadians and eight other foreigners Sunday with producing pornographic pictures after they were arrested at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

Police said they raided a rented villa on Thursday where the foreigners were taking part in what organizers billed as a pub crawl and found people "dancing pornographically." While almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released.

In addition to the two Canadians, five British nationals, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands were arrested. A statement on the arrests posted on the National Police website Sunday included photos showing clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecutor of the Siem Reap provincial court, Samrith Sokhon, told The Associated Press by phone that those charged face up to a year in prison if convicted.

He said after producing the photos, the foreigners shared them on social media.

"Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia's traditions," he said.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing consular services to the Canadians detained in Cambodia.

"Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information," a spokesman said, adding that he wouldn't comment further to protect the privacy of those involved.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office confirmed they were in contact with British nationals in Cambodia.

"We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families," the office said in an emailed response to questions from the AP.

Story continues below advertisement