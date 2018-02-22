Caroline Mulroney urges Patrick Brown to quit Ontario PC leadership race

The race to lead Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party isn't the place for Patrick Brown to clear his name, Caroline Mulroney said on Thursday morning as she called for the former leader to drop out of the contest.

The day after Mr. Brown was given the green light by the party to reseek the leadership he resigned from in late January, Ms. Mulroney, who is vying for the top job, called for the three other candidates in the race to back her call for Mr. Brown to step down.

"This is a leadership race for the future of our party and Patrick Brown needs to step aside. I've said it before and I'll say it again: a leadership race is not the place to clear your name. He needs to put the party above himself," Ms. Mulroney, a lawyer and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, wrote on Twitter.

She said candidates should stop fighting for his support if he fails to win the nomination. Mr. Brown's camp and the three other campaigns have yet to react to Ms. Mulroney's call.

The PC party's decision to allow Mr. Brown's run on Wednesday came after several chaotic weeks for the party, starting with a rushed news conference in late January at which an emotional Mr. Brown denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving two younger women. He resigned hours later under pressure from his caucus members.

Since then, Mr. Brown has faced allegations that he engaged in financial impropriety, inflated party membership numbers and didn't act on ballot tampering in a number of local nomination races.

After the decision, Mr. Brown said on social media his campaign will focus on defending the People's Guarantee, the centrist PC platform drafted under his leadership, which includes a carbon tax opposed by the other candidates in the race.

"I won't let you down. This is about a movement to get Ontario back on track. I want to finish the job that we started," Mr. Brown wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

The 39-year-old former leader is one of five candidates vying to take over Ontario's Official Opposition during a snap leadership contest that has rocked the party, exposing deep divisions in its caucus and membership just three months before a general election.

On Wednesday, a party nomination committee responsible for vetting leadership candidates announced that Mr. Brown and three others had been given the green light to run. They include Tanya Granic Allen, an activist who opposes Ontario's new sex-education curriculum; former Tory MPP Christine Elliott; and former Toronto councillor Doug Ford. Ms. Mulroney had previously been approved to run by the party.

The new leader will be elected on March 10 by party members, with voting expected to start on March 2 – only eight days after Mr. Brown and three others cleared the final hurdle to run.

Under Mr. Brown, the party had seemed ready to sweep Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberals from power. After nearly 15 years in opposition, the PCs enjoyed near-record fundraising and had seen the party's membership rolls swell under Mr. Brown's leadership. However, interim leader Vic Fedeli announced after Mr. Brown's abrupt resignation on Jan. 25, following a CTV News report of allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Brown, that "rot" had grown in the party under the former leader.

On Tuesday, in a complaint to Ontario's Integrity Commissioner, PC MPP Randy Hillier said that "disconcerting patterns" related to Mr. Brown's finances required explanation, including whether he has failed to disclose gifts, travel and other sources of income.

He cited, among other issues, a Globe and Mail report that documented a proposed $375,000 transaction between Mr. Brown and a future PC candidate. Mr. Brown has denied that any such deal occurred.