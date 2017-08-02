Census 2016: More Canadians than ever living alone

More Canadians are opting to live alone as the country’s population ages and as women become better able to foot the household bills by themselves.

Those are the findings of the latest release of data from the 2016 census which looks at the number of people who share the same roof, the types of families Canadians are choosing and the range of languages they can speak.

For the first time in the country’s history, the number of one-person households has surpassed all other types of living situation.

They accounted for 28.2 per cent of all households last year, more than the percentage of couples with children, couples without children, single-parent families, multiple family households, and all other combinations of people living together.





That mirrors trends in the United States and the United Kingdom but is still significantly lower than other developed countries. In Germany, for instance, 41.4 per cent of people lived alone in 2015.

But, even as living single is becoming more common, there are some demographic groups in Canada that are bucking the trend.

The proportion of women over the age of 65 who are living alone has fallen from 38.3 per cent in 2001 to 33 per cent last year, while the ranks of those who were married or living common-law increased. And the number of young adults between the ages of 20 and 34 who are living with at least one parent is also on the rise.

In terms of language, the census finds that Canadians are becoming increasingly diverse.

The influx of immigrants has created a country in which more of us speak a language other than English or French at home.

But number of Canadians who can speak both of Canada’s official languages is also increasing after a decade of levelling off.

Here are some other highlights from the latest census data.





Families, households and marital status

The percentage of one-person households quadrupled in Canada since the middle of the 20th century as the country became increasingly urbanized and large rural families were no longer the norm. In 2016, nearly 14 per cent of all Canadians over the age of 15 lived alone, compared with 1.8 per cent in 1951.



Statistics Canada attributes the trend to an increase of women in the workforce, higher separation and divorce rates, and longer life expectancies – seniors are more often single than people in younger age groups.

Meanwhile, the family dynamics of Canadians are changing.

While married couples still account for the majority of unions, more than a fifth of Canadian couples lived in a common-law situation in 2016 – up from just 6.3 per cent in 1981.

The number of couples without children increased faster between 2011 and 2016 than those with children – a function of an aging population with parents becoming empty nesters.

And the arrival of large numbers of immigrants from countries where grandparents, parents and children traditionally live in the same home made multigenerational households the fastest growing type of household between 2001 and 2016.

More reading: The Canadian marriage at 150 Zosia Bielski and Stephanie Chambers look back the couples of Canada’s past fought for the right to have a future together.





The family life of children

Single-parent families are becoming more frequent and children in those situations are more often living with their dads.

In 2016, more than a million Canadian children – about three in every 10 – lived in a single-parent family.

While the percentage of kids living with a mom or a dad has been increasing for decades, the proportion who were living with their father increased by 34.5 per cent between 2001 and 2016, while the proportion who were living with their mother increase by just 4 per cent.





Young adults living with their parents

The number of people who get their own place when they reach their 20s is decreasing and, in 2016, more than a third of Canadians between the ages of 20 and 34 lived with at least one parent. Some have moved home. Others never left.

For years, the girls have been more eager than the guys to obtain their independence. In 2016, there were five young men for every four young women who were living under a parental roof.

But the sexual differences are becoming less pronounced. Between 2001 and 2016, the proportion of young women living with one or both parents rose twice as quickly as the proportion of young men choosing the same.

How helping your adult kids financially became the new normal One of the biggest 21st-century paradigm shifts in personal finance could be the growing extent to which parents are financially supporting their adult children.





Same-sex couples

The number of gay and lesbian couples is still just a small fraction of unions in Canada, but their proportion is growing. A decade after same-sex marriage became legal in this country, a third have chosen to tie the knot.

There were 72,880 same-sex couples in Canada in 2016, which accounted for less than 1 per cent of all couples. But, between 2006 and 2016, that increased by 60.7 per cent, compared with an increase of just 9.6 per cent for heterosexual unions.

Although there were slightly more male than female same-sex couples last year, a slightly higher proportion of the female couples were married.

Love and coupledom in the LGBTQ community, 12 years after marriage equality Twelve years after winning the right to marry, have queer people or their communities been changed by legal same-sex marriage? Zosia Bielski investigates.





Language diversity on the rise

Although it is still necessary to speak English or French to integrate into Canadian society, other languages are on the rise – especially those from the Philippines, the Middle East and India.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Canadians who say English or French is their mother tongue dropped from 82.4 per cent in 2001 to 78.9 per cent in 2016. The number of overall English speakers was up from 2011, while the number of French speakers declined across Canada and in Quebec.

Mandarin and Cantonese remained the most common non-official languages spoken in Canadian homes last year.

But, for the second consecutive census period, Tagalog (the language of the Philippines) was the fastest growing with the number of people who speak it rising by 35 per cent between 2011 and 2016. The number of Arabic speakers climbed by 30 per cent during the same period, Farsi speakers rose by 26.7 per cent, Hindi speakers were up by 26.1 per cent and Urdu speakers were up 25 per cent.

European languages, with the exception of Spanish, were down.

Among Indigenous people in Canada, Cree was the most common– 83,985 people reported that they spoke Cree in their homes in 2016. That was followed by Inuktitut, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Dene and Montagnais (Innu).

Interestingly, the number of people who reported that they spoke an Indigenous language at home was higher than the number who said it was their mother tongue, which reflects the growing interest in learning the languages spoken by Indigenous forebears.





Bilingualism grows

There are more Canadians who say they are bilingual than at any point into Canadian history.

Between 2011 and 2016, the English-French bilingualism rate rose from 17.5 per cent to 18 per cent. That climb occurred after a decade of levelling off.

But bilingual Canadians remain concentrated in Quebec, where 42.6 per cent reported being able to speak both official languages in 2016, and the growth in bilingualism over the past five years largely took place in that province. And the majority of bilingual people say French is their mother tongue.





CANADA BY NUMBERS: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Population: Western provinces are the fastest-growing in Canada As of 2016’s census day, there were 35,151,728 people in Canada, and nearly one in three lived in the West.

A tale of two Canadas: Where you grew up affects your income in adulthood A study of millions of Canadians’ income data reveals a country of opportunity, with most children out-earning their parents – but also a country pocked with mobility traps, Doug Saunders and Tom Cardoso explain.





HOW THE CENSUS WORKS

Why counting Canada’s population is a daunting task Joe Friesen explains how this census was collected and what the return of the mandatory long-form questionnaire meant.



