The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added the Yoplait Minigo and Liberte brands of yogurt to a recall over concerns that pieces of plastic may be in the product.

The national recall of General Mills Canada Corp. products includes some batches of Yoplait Minigo strawberry and raspberry yogurt in 90-gram pouches, as well as Liberte Greek yogurt in raspberry and coconut flavours in the 120-gram size.

The recall follows a similar one by Ultima Foods last month over concerns about the potential of plastic pieces in seven Iogo yogurt products.

The Iogo recall included 93-millilitre Iogo Nano strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt products sold in packages of six, and one-litre Iogo smoothie protein products with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

