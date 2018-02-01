 Skip to main content

Christine Elliott says she's running for leadership of Ontario PC Party

Christine Elliott speak to reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Feb. 7, 2013.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Former Ontario legislator Christine Elliott says she is running to lead the province's Progressive Conservative party.

Elliott, 62, announced her plans to enter the race through a tweet, saying "I'm in."

She will be among those vying to replace former party leader Patrick Brown, who resigned last week in the face of sexual misconduct allegations he categorically denies.

Elliott, the widow of late federal finance minister Jim Flaherty, has run twice unsuccessfully for the Tory leadership, once in 2009 when she lost to Tim Hudak, and again in 2015, when she came second to Brown.

She currently serves as Ontario's non-partisan patient ombudsman.

The provincial Tories are set to pick a new leader in March.

More to come.

