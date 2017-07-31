Calgary’s bureaucrats have recommended the city not bid for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games unless a number of conditions are met.

City administration, in a report delivered to council Monday, largely based its recommendation on Calgary’s financial situation. Bidding for the Olympics, the bureaucrats said, could push the city too far into debt.

The recommendation follows a report from a study group that suggested Calgary could host the 2026 Olympics but should evaluate further before deciding whether to bid. The bureaucrats’ recommendation was far more decisive. The administration’s report said that while it remains “skeptical,” it is “willing to keep an open mind” to the possibility that financial concerns may be mitigated.

“The city has limited debt capacity and it would be challenging for the city to incur additional debt with respect to the 2026 [Olympics] including the facilities that are already being contemplated by the city,” the report said in outlining the conditions that administration suggested must be met if council decides to proceed. “Thus there must be a financial structure that accommodates the cash-flow and debt-level constraints of the city.”

City administration noted the first stage of Calgary’s light-rail expansion comes with a hefty price tag. Phase 1 of the so-called Green Line is expected to cost $4.65-billion, making it the largest capital project in the city’s history.

Calgary is facing “significant challenges as it balances a number of potential opportunities with their financial implications, including the 2026 [Olympics]” the administration’s documents said. Debt is expected to increase because of the transit project, which council has already approved. The first phase of the Green Line is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

“Given the current assumptions around existing debt, Green Line debt and other future debt both directly and indirectly associated with the 2026 [Olympics], there is concern that debt levels could exceed appropriate amounts,” administration said.

Calgary has a legislated debt ceiling and last week the city’s chief financial officer warned the hosting the Olympics could mean surpassing the limit.

Calgary’s bid exploration committee, which was appointed to evaluate the feasibility of hosting the Olympics, calculated the Games would cost $4.6-billion and run a deficit. It predicted the federal government and other levels of government would chip in $2.4-billion, but it did not have any guarantees.

Calgary’s administration also said the city needs more information from the International Olympic Committee if it is to enter the invitation phase for the 2026 Games.

“We believe that if the IOC requires financial guarantees in the host city contract, such guarantee must be provided by an entity other than the city or deemed to be at a level acceptable to the city.”

The bureaucrats recommended Calgary’s chief financial officer, along with others, “undertake any activities” required to transition from the bid exploration phase to an invitation phase. That would include the “transition” of the so-called Calgary bid exploration committee, creating a governance structure for the invitation phase, consulting with the Canadian Olympic Committee, and providing an update to council in September.

City administration also provided council with another option, should local politicians reject its recommendation that the city say no unless certain conditions are met. The alternative recommendation is much simpler: Don’t move forward with a bid.

