Winter storm cleanup in Maritimes closes some schools in region

A pedestrian braves the elements in Halifax on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Greasy roads and continuing cleanup from overnight snowfall is causing some school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick today.

In New Brunswick, all schools in the Anglophone East School District and many in the Anglophone North School District, with the exception of those in Campbellton and Dalhousie, have closed their doors.

The snowfall also resulted in the closure of the Francophone North-East District and the Francophone South School District, with the exceptions of the district's schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Saint John and Quispamsis areas.

In Nova Scotia, slippery roads caused cancellations of many schools outside of the Halifax area, including school districts on the south shore, the Annapolis Valley, the Sydney area, in Truro and in parts of northern Nova Scotia.

In Prince Edward Island, most schools were announcing a delay of about one hour in opening due to ongoing cleanup of the roads.

Early morning flights in and out of Halifax airport were also facing some delays and cancellations due to the weather as well as of 7:30 a.m. local time.

