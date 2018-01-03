 Skip to main content

Closing arguments begin at Lac-Mégantic criminal-negligence trial

Train driver Thomas Harding, left, leaves the courtroom during a break on the first day of the Lac-Mégantic trial in Sherbrooke, Que., on Oct. 2, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

SHERBROOKE, Que.
The Canadian Press

Closing arguments have begun in Quebec at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

The proceedings in Sherbrooke are set to last three days.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil from the United States derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.

The Crown argues the locomotive weighing more than 10,000 tonnes was not properly secured, leaving it resting precariously on a slope 10 kilometres away from Lac-Megantic.

Tom Harding and former colleagues Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are each facing one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The defence called no witnesses at the trial.

