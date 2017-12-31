Cold snap forces subdued New Year’s Eve celebrations across Canada

Some New Year's Eve plans across the country are being put on ice thanks to a long-lasting cold snap not expected to break until early next week.

It's projected to be one of the coldest New Year's Eves in Ottawa in nearly two decades and organizers are scaling back the event, cancelling live music performances but keeping a fireworks display and light show.

The New Year's Eve party in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square is also falling victim to the cold – the celebration is to begin with a DJ just a half-hour before the midnight fireworks.

Calgary has decided to cancel its outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations, but a family dance party in the atrium of city hall will go ahead.

Other cities plan to forge ahead in spite of the cold.

In Montreal, a huge New Year's Eve party to cap the city's 375th-birthday celebrations will go ahead as planned but organizers are expecting attendance to drop because of cold-weather warnings.

Quebec City organizers say residents are accustomed to the cold and they're not cancelling anything for New Year's Eve.