Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An anonymous complaint against Manitoba Provincial Court Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe for taking part in discussions with government on a proposal to end preliminary inquiries has been rejected. (Wesley VanDinter/Getty Images)
An anonymous complaint against Manitoba Provincial Court Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe for taking part in discussions with government on a proposal to end preliminary inquiries has been rejected. (Wesley VanDinter/Getty Images)

Complaint against Manitoba chief judge Margaret Wiebe has been rejected Add to ...

Sean Fine - JUSTICE WRITER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

An anonymous complaint against Manitoba Provincial Court Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe for taking part in discussions with government on a proposal to end preliminary inquiries has been rejected.

Chief Judge Wiebe, along with the province’s Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal and Court of Appeal Chief Justice Richard Chartier, had worked with the province’s Attorney-General, Heather Stefanson, to develop a four-year experimental plan to scrap preliminary inquiries, the hearings that determine whether there is enough evidence to send a case to trial.

The Canadian Judicial Council rejected the complaint against Chief Justice Joyal and Chief Justice Chartier, saying they acted appropriately. The complaint against Chief Justice Wiebe was reviewed by Shane Perlmutter, the Associate Chief Justice of the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench.

He ruled there was no basis for the complaint, and that the judge had undertaken a valid and appropriate leadership role.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Fine on Twitter: @seanfineglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Restored court challenges program to 'safeguard rights': Wilson-Raybould (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular