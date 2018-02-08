Convicted murderer Steven Bugden back in custody after escape from N.B. prison: RCMP

Police say a convicted murderer who walked away from the minimum security area of a New Brunswick prison is back in custody.

In a statement, RCMP say 45-year-old Steven Bugden was arrested between Dorchester and Sackville, N.B., on Thursday.

He was reported missing the previous evening after staff at the Dorchester Penitentiary noticed he was absent during the 10 p.m. count.

Bugden was serving a sentence for second-degree murder, but no further details were provided.

Assistant Warden Emile Belliveau had said Bugden was considered a low risk to public safety, and there had been no incidents with him at the prison prior to his escape.

Belliveau said Bugden had been in a condo where he lived with about four other inmates during a count six hours prior to his escape.