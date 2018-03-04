Coroner’s report spurs change at Quebec hospital

Kimberly Gloade's final visit to a Montreal hospital lasted 23 minutes – enough time to establish she was in dire need of tests but that she did not have her Quebec health card and would be billed $1,400 to start, should she choose to stay.

The 43-year-old Mi'kmaq woman originally from the Burnt Church First Nation in New Brunswick left without knowing she was in the terminal phase of cirrhosis. Fifty days later, her skin jaundiced and abdomen distended from 10 litres of poisonous fluid, her boyfriend found her convulsing and choking. She died in bed.

Montreal's McGill University Health Centre has announced changes to a series of policies on admissions and billing after a scathing coroner's report that found the health system failed to deliver basic end-of-life care to Ms. Gloade.

Her death from cirrhosis due to long-term drug and alcohol addiction was inevitable, Coroner Jacques Ramsay wrote, but it is a case where she should have expected "the minimal accompaniment in the face of death as demanded by decency and a society worthy of the name."

Following the Coroner's report last year, the hospital investigated how the case and others like it are handled. The investigation could not recreate the precise exchanges between Ms. Gloade and hospital staff during her brief visit on Feb. 6, 2016, but they did find she was assessed, triaged, and sent to register where she was informed she would be billed because she didn't have her Quebec health-insurance card.

"It's important to point out that the investigation was started more than a year and a half after her visit to the emergency department, so it was difficult to collect all the information pertaining to this case," said a statement from the MUHC summarizing the findings. "From our analysis, it is unclear why she left."

Ms. Gloade's family said they found an unsent letter in her personal effects where she outlined that her purse with her health card was stolen at a laundromat days before her hospital visit. She wrote that "it would cost $1400 to see a doctor. Imagine!" She also wrote that she was extremely ill and couldn't walk.

Ms. Gloade's mother, Donna Gloade, says she is convinced her daughter's Indigenous status and occasional homelessness were roadblocks to care during her brief visit.

"My daughter, she is an aboriginal woman, and homeless on top of that, I am sure her appearance probably wasn't the best when she entered that hospital," she told CBC News. "Who she was and what life she led played a big role in why she never got the immediate attention that she needed."

The MUHC says it has changed directives to registration clerks to ensure the main message emphasized to patients is that care will be provided while still informing them about the billing issue, as required by the province. (While the MUHC does bill patients, in reality, millions in unpaid bills are absorbed in hospital budgets covered by the province each year.)

Any patient who expresses a wish to leave will now be reassessed by a triage nurse. The MUHC said it held sessions with staff to reinforce that care should come before billing. "No one is turned away," the MUHC statement said, adding that the event was "upsetting" but has led to better training and practices for staff.

A special report on Canada published in the health journal The Lancet in February called on Canada to address unequal treatment for Indigenous people, who suffer lower life expectancy and higher death rates from disease than other Canadians.

"Equitable access to high-quality, culturally respectful health services for Indigenous families is crucial to address disparities and bring about necessary transformations in the health of Indigenous peoples," said one paper. "However, concepts like 'culturally respectful' and 'high quality' are difficult to measure, much less to implement cleanly in a complex system of health-care services."

The MUHC summary did not specifically address how Ms. Gloade's status affected her care but stressed the McGill network collaborates with Indigenous communities and is working to boost enrollment of Indigenous students in health-care programs.

The MUHC said the case led to an analysis of the handling of all 3,000 cases it has each year where patients don't have valid health cards, along with the five-to-nine per cent of patients who leave after being triaged but before seeing a doctor or getting treatment. The announced measures are aimed at all of those patients.