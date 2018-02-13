Colten Boushie’s mother meets with Trudeau: ‘It feels like there’s going to be a change’

Colten Boushie's mother met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday and emerged optimistic that the Liberal government will address the concerns she and her family have raised.

Debbie Baptiste, Mr. Boushie's mother, said the Prime Minister listened as she explained what has happened to her family. She said he expressed his sympathy and thanked her for the strength she has displayed.

Mr. Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was fatally shot in August, 2016, after a car in which he was a passenger in drove on to a property belonging to Gerald Stanley, a white farmer. On Friday, a jury in Saskatchewan acquitted Mr. Stanley of second-degree murder in connection with her son's death. The verdict sent shock waves across the country and sparked demonstrations in many Canadian cities.

The jury that acquitted Mr. Stanley did not include any jurors who appeared to be Indigenous. During jury selection, several Indigenous potential jurors were blocked by a peremptory challenge from Mr. Stanley's defence team, and as a result many are citing this case to call for an end to peremptory challenges.

Ms. Baptiste said Mr. Trudeau did not discuss any specific legislative changes that are under consideration as a result of the outcry over Mr. Stanley's trial.

"It was a very good meeting. It feels like there's going to be a change, but not right away. Eventually," Ms. Baptiste said. "It's slowly working to try and make change."

Ms. Baptiste said she had been unable to sleep last night because she was so anxious ahead of the meeting. She said Mr. Trudeau greeted her by name and embraced her, and when they sat down she told him about her son and what kind of person he was. And then she told the story of what her family has been through since the night he died.

She said Mr. Trudeau told her that "Things need to change. Colten's death was not in vain and we will move forward," Ms. Baptiste recounted. "He said as the people now we need to make changes in the justice system."

"I said that things for native people have never changed," Ms. Baptiste said.

Ms. Baptiste showed the Prime Minister some of the letters she had received, including some from school children living on a Saskatchewan reserve. She told him the children are confused at how someone who had acknowledged causing the death of her son wasn't being sent to prison.

Ms. Baptiste was joined in the meeting by Mr. Boushie's cousin, Jade Tootoosis, and his uncle, Alvin Baptiste.

"I thanked them for their thoughtful sharing of the story and the difficulties they faced with both the justice system and with the police. They are very much focused on making sure that we have improvements to our system so that no family has to go through the kinds of things they went through. There's very much a desire to work together on the path of reconciliation, on improving the system that is failing far too many Canadians," Mr. Trudeau said.

Ms. Baptiste, her brother, and Ms. Tootoosis also met Tuesday with Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

The Boushie family complained that the RCMP, which falls under Mr. Goodale's jurisdiction, treated them cavalierly from the moment that officers arrived at their door to tell them that Colten had been killed. In many ways, they say, the force treated them more like suspects than victims.

Mr. Goodale said the Boushie family has filed a complaint about the RCMP conduct with the force's Civilian Review and Complaints Commission "and it will be reviewed thoroughly by that agency."

Ms. Wilson-Raybould said the meeting with the Boushie family resulted in a "very honest, very emotional" exchange of views.

"There were discussions about the need to be compassionate and support victims that find themselves in the criminal justice system," she told reporters. "We talked about the ombudsperson for victims of crime. We also talked about the RCMP police and other areas that we can continue to have conversations around."

The family says it appeared during the jury selection process that the defence lawyers used what is called a peremptory challenge to dismiss, without giving reasons, anyone who looked like they were Indigenous. The government said this week that it is scrutinizing how juries are chosen, including the ability of lawyers to make peremptory challenges.

"We have to work with the provinces and territories to ensure there are Indigenous peoples that are in the jury pool, how they notify those individuals, why Indigenous communities feel disenfranchised or marginalized away from the system," said Ms. Wilson-Raybould. "All of these considerations need to come into play in terms of what we do."

