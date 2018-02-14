 Skip to main content

Court hears undercover tapes in case of man accused of killing Tina Fontaine

Tina Fontaine is seen in an undated handout photo.

Winnipeg Police Service handout/The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

The man accused of killing Tina Fontaine told an undercover officer there are three rules in crime: deny, deny, deny.

Raymond Cormier, who is 55, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old Indigenous girl whose body was found wrapped in a duvet filled with rocks in the Red River in August 2014.

Court heard that Cormier was given a free apartment in Winnipeg and it had been bugged by police.

The undercover officer moved into a suite on the same floor and became friends with Cormier over about six months.

In recorded audio played in court, Cormier told the undercover officer he wanted to have sex with Tina the first time he met her.

Cormier also said he regretted telling Tina to jump off a bridge when they got in a fight over her bike.

Court previously heard Cormier told police in a videotaped interview two months after Tina's death that he and Tina did indeed argue over the bike.

He said Tina was angry because he had sold her bicycle for drugs, they fought in the street and he walked away.

He said he returned to the house and never saw her again.

In 2014 when Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, her great aunt Thelma Favel struggled to accept Tina's treatment in the care of Manitoba's Child and Family Services. The murder trial of suspect Raymond Cormier begins January 29.
