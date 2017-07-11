Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Taylor Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier, hugs family and friends before victim impact statements are read in the murder trial of William Sandeson at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on July 11, 2017. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Dalhousie medical student sentenced to life in prison for murder

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A Halifax medical student involved in dealing drugs has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

William Sandeson was charged two years ago in the slaying of Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student whose body has yet to be found.

The sentence and parole eligibility period are automatic with a conviction of first-degree murder, though Sandeson was given credit for 693 days in custody.

Earlier today, Samson’s brother Connor told Nova Scotia Supreme Court the crime has left him feeling lost and scared.

William Sandeson appeared emotionless but stared in the direction of Connor Samson as he read a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

Connor Samson’s voice broke as he spoke about his older brother, saying he now fears for the safety of his family and constantly feels stressed.

A jury deliberated for 22 hours before delivering a guilty verdict on June 18.

