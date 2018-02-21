Ontario PCs approve Brown’s bid to reclaim leadership

Patrick Brown's name will be on the ballot to reclaim his old job after Ontario's Progressive Conservatives cleared his run for the party's leadership only weeks after he resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 39-year-old former leader will now be one of five candidates vying to take over Ontario's Official Opposition during a snap leadership contest that has rocked the party, exposing deep divisions in its caucus and membership just months before a general election.

On Wednesday, a party nomination committee tasked with vetting leadership candidates announced that Mr. Brown and three others competing for the top position had been given the green light to run. They include Tanya Granic Allen, an activist who opposes Ontario's new sex-education curriculum; former Tory MPP Christine Elliott; and former Toronto councillor Doug Ford.

Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney had previously been approved to run by the party.

The decision comes after a number of chaotic weeks for the party, starting with a rushed media conference in late January at which an emotional Mr. Brown denied allegations of sexual misconduct by two younger women.

Since then, Mr. Brown has faced allegations that he engaged in financial impropriety, inflated party membership numbers and didn't act on ballot tampering in a number of local nomination races. On Tuesday, a Tory MPP filed a complaint with Ontario's integrity commissioner calling for an investigation into Mr. Brown.

"I won't let you down. This is about a movement to get Ontario back on track. I want to finish the job that we started," Mr. Brown wrote in a statement posted to Twitter following the committee's decision to allow him in the race.

On Tuesday, interim leader Vic Fedeli told reporters he had warned the party's president the previous week that he did not have confidence in Mr. Brown to stand as the party's candidate in a Barrie-area riding. The comment was made after Mr. Brown was expelled from the party caucus. He now sits as an independent in the legislature.

Mr. Fedeli's office said on Wednesday that he was remaining "neutral throughout the leadership race" and would not comment on the party's move to green-light Mr. Brown. Other members of caucus reached on Wednesday declined to comment.

The candidates were vetted and approved after a nearly five-hour meeting at Toronto's Albany Club, according to a senior party official. Two officials, who asked not to be identified because they were discussing a confidential meeting, said that the votes to approve the candidates were unanimous.

The new leader will be elected on March 10 by party members, with voting expected to start on March 2 – only eight days after Mr. Brown and three others passed the final hurdle to run.

Richard Ciano, a former PC president, applauded the committee's decision, especially in light of the compressed timetable the party is working under. "It's now where it should be, it's up to the members to choose who the next leader of the party should be," he said.

Ms. Elliott, who has made two previous attempts to win the party's leadership, called on party members to support her bid. "Now is the time for our party to move forward. I remain the only candidate in this race with the ability to unite our members, and the experience to win the next election," she said Wednesday in a statement.

Under Mr. Brown, the party had seemed ready to sweep Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberals from power. After nearly 15 years in opposition, the PCs enjoyed near-record fundraising and had seen the party's membership rolls swell under Mr. Brown's leadership. However, Mr. Fedeli announced after Mr. Brown's abrupt resignation on Jan. 25, following a CTV News report of allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Brown, that "rot" had grown in the party under the former leader.

In his complaint to Ontario's Integrity Commissioner on Tuesday, MPP Randy Hillier said that "disconcerting patterns" related to Mr. Brown's finances required explanation, including whether he has failed to disclose gifts, travel and other sources of income.

He cited, among other issues, a Globe and Mail report that documented a proposed $375,000 transaction between Mr. Brown and a future PC candidate. Mr. Brown has denied that any such deal occurred.