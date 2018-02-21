Ontario’s Tories allow Patrick Brown to run for party's leadership

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives are allowing ousted leader Patrick Brown to run as a candidate in the spring election, greenlighting his bid to reclaim the party leadership.

The decision was announced today by a party committee tasked with vetting Brown, who was forced to resign as leader amid sexual misconduct allegations, and three other candidates vying for his former job.

The party's decision comes after a number of chaotic weeks for Ontario's Official Opposition, starting with a rushed press conference in late January at which an emotional Mr. Brown denied allegations of sexual misconduct by two younger women. One of the women had worked in the past for the 39-year-old politician from the Barrie area.

Story continues below advertisement

Within hours of that press conference, Mr. Brown resigned, leaving the party without a permanent leader only months before a general election. Under Mr. Brown, the PC Party had seemed ready to sweep Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberals from power. After nearly 15 years in opposition, the PC Party enjoyed near-record fundraising and had seen the party's membership rolls swell during Mr. Brown's time as leader.

However, in the weeks after Mr. Brown's resignation, PC interim leader Vic Fedeli announced that "rot" had grown in the party under the former leader. He cited inflated membership numbers and accusations of ballot tampering in a number of the party's nomination meetings. Mr. Brown was turfed from the party's caucus last Friday, only hours before he announced that he would be again seeking the party's leadership.

Around the same time, Mr. Fedeli wrote to the party president, saying Mr. Brown did not have his confidence in being a candidate for the PC Party in the June 7 general election.

Along with Mr. Brown, four other candidates are seeking the leadership, including Tanya Granic Allen, an activist who opposes Ontario's new sex-education curriculum; former Tory MPP Christine Elliott; former Toronto councillor Doug Ford; and political newcomer Caroline Mulroney.

On Tuesday, MPP Randy Hillier called on the province's Integrity Commissioner to launch an investigation into the financial affairs of Mr. Brown. In his complaint, he said that "disconcerting patterns" related to Mr. Brown's finances require explanation, including whether he has failed to disclose gifts, "lavish" travel and other sources of income in addition to his salary.

"In recent weeks, much information has been publicized by the media that calls into question the ethics, behaviour, and integrity of the Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe-North, Mr. Patrick Brown," the affidavit said. It cited, among other issues, a Globe and Mail report on Tuesday that documented a proposed $375,000 transaction between Mr. Brown and a future PC candidate.

Mr. Brown told The Globe that no deal had been done. On Facebook, he wrote a message to supporters asking for their help as he waged a campaign to clear his name. "I want you to know that over the next weeks you may hear or see stories questioning my integrity, character and my leadership of the Party," he wrote on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Brown's successor will be announced after voting on March 10.