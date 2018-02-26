 Skip to main content

Dellen Millard, Mark Smich sentenced to life in prison for murder of Laura Babcock

Laura Babcock is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo.

The Canadian Press

Two men convicted of murdering a young Toronto woman have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, which they will serve on top of existing life sentences for another murder.

A jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock, who went missing more than five years ago and whose body has not been found.

Muffled cheers were heard in the Toronto courtroom as Justice Michael Code read his decision.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., were previously convicted of murdering a Hamilton man and burning his body in an animal incinerator.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Laura Babcock’s father, Clayton Babcock, says the first-degree murder conviction of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich in the death of his daughter does not ease the pain of her loss. The two men were automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years The Canadian Press
