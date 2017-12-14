Dellen Millard seeks mistrial as jury deliberates verdict in death of Laura Babcock

A man accused of killing a former lover and burning her body is seeking a mistrial as the jury continues to deliberate on a verdict.

Dellen Millard, who is representing himself, says the lawyer of his co-accused, Mark Smich, crossed the line in his closing address to the jury when he purportedly blamed Millard for the death of Laura Babcock.

The Crown alleges Millard and Smich killed Babcock in the summer of 2012 because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

They contend the pair covered up their crime by burning Babcock's remains in an animal incinerator. Babcock's body has not been found.

Smich's lawyer, Thomas Dungey, told the jury that if they conclude that Babcock is dead then Millard was the principal offender – he had a motive and bought a gun the day before the 23-year-old Toronto woman vanished.

Millard says he should have been given advance notice of Smich's "antagonistic" position from the outset.

Both Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Babcock's presumed death.