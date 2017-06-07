An aboriginal leader in Labrador who recently lost his 16-year-old son to suicide is calling on the federal and provincial governments to dramatically alter the way they treat Innu youth with substance abuse problems.

Simeon Tshakapesh, deputy grand chief of the Innu Nation, has written an intensely raw account of how the Innu of Labrador have suffered over the years, and he says the province’s Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development failed his son, Thunderheart, who died only two weeks ago.

“In this instance, the system demonstrably failed my son, just as it is failing many other indigenous youth,” Tshakapesh says in an open letter released Wednesday. “The question for me now is, how did the system fail him so badly and what can be done to change this situation.”

Despite his deep sorrow and anger, Tshakapesh says he wants to see the provincial and federal governments invest in an Innu-led project that would put an end to the removal of children and youth from their communities – as his son was for two years.

“We need to start from a place we know well and then move forward,” he says in the letter.

While the removal process may keep vulnerable youth safe and sober, it also destroys connections to their family, language and community, Tshakapesh says.

“Improving a child’s present while not actually preparing them to return to the world from which they were taken can have very tragic consequence,” the letter says. “Their reintegration into family and community is extremely difficult, if not impossible under these circumstances.”

Instead, Tshakapesh says future treatment programs must focus on helping children and youth learn how to survive off the land in the wilder corners of Labrador, a process that would revive the proud history of the Innu as nomadic hunters.

Tshakapesh says there’s plenty of evidence to suggest the Innu in general gain a sense of purpose and fulfillment when they are out on the land, doing what their ancestors did for thousands of years.

“I have been told that in town the Innu appear downcast and morose,” he said. But when his people are on the land, “they come alive.”

“I believe that this is because for millennia the land itself was our home and it became part of who we are. To an Innu, all of Labrador is their living room.”

To explain why hunting, trapping and living in the bush is so important to the Innu, Tshakapesh opens his letter with a brief description of how his ancestors continued to hunt in Labrador’s interior in the winter and fish on the coast in the summer until the 1960s, when the first permanent villages were settled.

The outspoken Innu leader said the radical change in lifestyle led to a growing dependence on social assistance, and he argues that families were harmed by sending their children away to school, where their native language was lost.

“The result of these changes was that formerly active, proud and independent Innu hunters became partially cut off from the one activity on which their culture placed most value – hunting,” the letter says. Soon, the Innu were living in slum housing, where heavy drinking and child neglect became common.

Tshakapesh also mentions the island village of Davis Inlet, which was thrust into the international spotlight in 1993 when video recordings of suicidal, gas-sniffing kids exposed a level of desperation and squalor that few Canadians knew existed in their own country.

Almost a decade later, the federal government relocated the residents to new homes in nearby Natuashish, but Tshakapesh has said alcohol continues to flow in the officially “dry” community. He also described a range of street drugs from pot to cocaine.

Last month, Tshakapesh said problems with gas sniffing had returned, with kids as young as 11 inhaling the noxious fumes to get high.

“It is time things began to change,” his letter says. “The money that is being spent to take and keep our children and youth out of our community is being wasted. It is time the monies were directed toward meaningful treatment for our children ... (that) must involve a return to the culture and roots as Innu of Labrador.”

