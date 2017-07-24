A health summit will be held this fall in the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a group of remote northern Ontario reserves beset by a youth suicide crisis and a perpetual lack of decent medical care.

Ottawa and the Ontario government announced that each will contribute $150,000 to the summit after federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins and Alvin Fiddler, the grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), met Monday to discuss long-term plans for a “transformation” of the health system in NAN communities.

The trio signed a “charter of relationship principles,” that is intended to eventually give First Nations more control over how health-care is delivered in the territory, which is home to about 45,000 people spread over 49 communities.

The meeting came on the same day that more than 20 doctors who care for patients on the isolated reserves called on the federal government to find a permanent, Indigenous-led solution to the escalating health crises there.

“There is virtually no access available to child psychiatrists, child psychologists or similarly skilled therapists [on the reserves],” the physicians wrote in a letter to Dr. Philpott and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Health Canada’s [Non-Insured Health Benefits] program often blocks patients from accessing services out-of-community, for arbitrary administrative reasons.”

The letter, signed by 23 doctors, goes on to ask that “immediate steps” be taken to ensure children in the territory get the help they need until the underlying system is fixed.

“Short-term crisis-response intervention cannot form the backbone of any health system; this is what we have accepted in the current government health-system design,” the letter says.

This year has been the worst in recent memory for suicides in NAN territory. At least 24 people have taken their own lives so far in 2017, the most since 2006.

Eight of the victims were between the ages of 10 and 14, the most NAN has recorded in that age bracket since it began tracking self-inflicted deaths in 1986, according to a NAN spokesperson who added that, even among the youngest victims, hanging is the most common method of suicide.

The rash of suicides has drawn attention to the underlying problems on the remote reserves, including entrenched poverty, opioid abuse, unsafe drinking water, dilapidated housing and an overly bureaucratic health-care system.

Grand Chief Fiddler declared a public-health emergency in February, 2016, a move he hoped would force the federal government to provide clean drinking water and respond to a 2015 federal auditor-general’s report that highlighted shocking shortcomings at the nursing stations on reserves in northern Ontario and Manitoba.

The Ontario government announced Monday that it would spend $400,000 on more emergency supplies, youth supports and four additional mental-health counsellors for Wapekeka First Nation, one of the NAN communities, where girls as young as 12 have died by suicide this year.

On Sunday, Dr. Hoskins told The Globe and Mail that his government planned to dispatch as many as 20 more mental-health workers, at a cost of $1.6-million, to Pikangikum, a fly-in community near the Manitoba border.

At least four young people have taken their own lives in Pikangikum this month.

The federal government, meantime, emphasized that it has committed more than $7-million so far this year to support crisis response and mental wellness teams in NAN territory, as well as $4.4-million for a NAN program called Choose Life, aimed at helping children and teens at risk of suicide.

The five-page charter of principles signed Monday commits the parties “to design a new health-care system for First Nations in NAN territory that includes sustainable funding models with a new fiscal arrangement; decision-making structures that provide First Nations with authority, control and oversight, and enable multisectoral approaches.”

Report Typo/Error