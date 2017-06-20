Ten of Canada’s largest pharmaceutical companies together spent at least $48.3-million on payments to physicians and health-care organizations last year, according to figures the drug makers voluntarily divulged on Tuesday.

The disclosures provided a peek into how Big Pharma compensates this country’s physicians for consulting, delivering speeches, sitting on advisory panels and travelling to international medical conferences.

But the companies released so few specifics that some prominent doctors dismissed the revelations before they even took place, calling the disclosures little more than an attempt to keep governments from legislating genuine transparency.

The drug makers released sum totals of their spending in three categories: Payments to health-care providers for services such as speaking and consulting; funding to health-care organizations such as hospitals; and funding to health-care providers to support their travel to international medical meetings and conferences.

The companies would not name any of the doctors they paid, or reveal the total number of doctors involved. Nor would they divulge what they paid doctors or hospitals for conducting clinical trials.

Only 10 of the 45 members of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), the industry association for brand-name drug makers, took part in the voluntary disclosure effort.

Those companies are: AbbVie Corporation; Amgen Canada Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada; Eli Lilly Canada Inc.; Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc.; GSK Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada); Merck Canada Inc.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.; and Purdue Pharma (Canada).

Only four of the companies released for all of 2016. The rest released figures for six months of last year, or, in the case of Eli Lilly, only three months.

Of the companies that revealed a full year of data, Merck spent the most: Just over $9.4-million, the bulk of it in direct payments to health-care providers. The drug maker spent a little under $7.1-million last year paying physicians and other providers to act as consultants, advisers and speakers on its behalf.

Roche Canada was next, spending nearly $8.6-million on the three categories in all of last year, followed by AbbVie ($6.4-million); Amgen ($5.8-million); and Novartis ($4.9-million), each of which reported figures for July to December, 2016.

Among companies that divulged a full year of data, GSK spent the least – a little over $2.1-million, none of it on sponsoring travel.

When it comes to transparency in pharmaceutical payments, Canada lags behind the United States, Australia and some European countries where patients can search for doctors’ names on a public database to see if they have taken money from the drug industry.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate,” that the companies decided not to reveal their payments to individual doctors, said Andrew Boozary, a resident physician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and the leader of Open Pharma, a campaign urging governments to set higher transparency standards for the drug industry.

“I know it’s a difficult accounting exercise – or so we’ve been told – but this is happening elsewhere globally,” Dr. Boozary said in an interview before Tuesday’s disclosures. “It’s not like we’re trying to be in the vanguard here, unfortunately.”

Dr. Boozary pointed to a slew of international research that has shown how drug company largesse can influence the prescribing behaviour of physicians, even those who believe they cannot be swayed by a free meal or paid speaking engagement. The prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association published a special edition on conflicts of interest last month.

Chrisoula Nikidis, vice-president of ethics, integrity and governance at IMC, said in an interview earlier this month that the voluntary disclosure plan was a first step, and not a perfect one. But she defended the decision to release only overall totals.

“We specifically made a decision to go aggregate and not individual spend,” she said. “There were reasons behind that. There was a rationale. We did benefit from learning from all the global communities.”

Ms. Nikidis said that in some other countries that have tried to push for greater transparency, doctors have refused to provide consent to have their names and payments published, leaving the public with an incomplete picture of pharmaceutical company payments overall.

“Unless they’re being legislated in certain countries, there’s a minimal amount of disclosure because health-care professionals are not consenting to the release of the data,” she said.

The Canadian Medical Association, meanwhile, says physicians in this country already favour more transparency. The CMA, which represents doctors across the country, passed a resolution in 2012 calling on pharmaceutical companies to disclose their payments to doctors.

Report Typo/Error