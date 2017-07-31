About 22 professors, librarians and former administrators associated with the University of St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto have signed an open letter to College president David Mulroney saying his public comments about the student body have made them doubt his leadership.

Mr. Mulroney, who assumed the post two years ago, “actively promoted a clear impression of SMC students as party animals and Islamophobes,” in a presentation last month to a conference of Catholic communication professionals, says the open letter, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. Mr. Mulroney presented on the theme of “Stories of Hope” at the Signis World Congress, an annual event for Catholic communicators.

Rather than focusing on showcasing the work of St. Michael’s students in helping the homeless or advocating against right-to-die legislation, Mr. Mulroney talked about problems with the college’s student union, the letter goes on to state.

A former diplomat and ambassador to China, Mr. Mulroney assumed the president’s post in 2015 after a sometimes fractious search process that selected an outsider to academia for the top job.

“I’m not an academic administrator. I did not dream all my life about being the president of St. Mike’s,” Mr. Mulroney said. “I’m here as a change agent; I never expected everyone to support me and I found I was correct in that.”

The letter alleges that his presentation was relentlessly negative.

“Your presentation was potentially harmful to our students and alumni. It was very disappointing and embarrassing to members of this community who have come to appreciate the gifts of our students and the legacy of the University of St. Michael’s College as a leader in post-secondary education. … Your remarks, in our judgment, have dishonoured this legacy and shaken our confidence in you as President,” the letter writers say.

Mr. Mulroney rejected the allegation that his presentation was solely critical.

“A lot of my stories were about the exciting things we are doing, investing new funds in student life, hiring new teachers. It is something that needs to be described as a turnaround because we’ve moved from some practices and habits that were, frankly, counterproductive,” he said.

St. Michael’s focuses on humanities and theology education and is home to about 3,500 students, primarily undergraduates, many of whom are drawn to its Catholic nature.

This summer, Mr. Mulroney said he would not seek another presidential term. A search for his replacement will begin this fall.

In his two years as president, Mr. Mulroney attempted to reshape the image of the college from a satellite on the edge of the downtown University of Toronto campus to a modern school engaged in current intellectual debates, welcoming to international students and attentive to its spiritual mission.

But the past year has seen an increasingly public spat between the administration and the student union after allegations of financial mismanagement and a video in which members of the student union mocked Islam. An investigation into the financial allegations is ongoing.

“The revelation for me was the really significant problems in student life,” Mr. Mulroney said. “It was as much about hazing and bullying and treating the most vulnerable students with disdain as it was about financial malfeasance.”

Mr. Mulroney says he believes the school needs to continue having a serious and open discussion about the values and image some of its students project.

“This is a failure of the university’s administration and its students, but also of its teachers. What frustrated me is the attitude that first, I am interfering in student life, and now it’s that I am saying mean things about our students.”

