Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A right whale is shown in this undated handout photo. Recent death is the eighth such case since June 6. (CP)
A right whale is shown in this undated handout photo. Recent death is the eighth such case since June 6. (CP)

Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence Add to ...

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Another endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found floating lifeless in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

A Facebook post by the Marine Animal Response Society says they received a report on Wednesday about a dead right whale, the eighth such case since June 6.

The society says it is working with the federal Fisheries Department and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to conduct a necropsy of the whale later this week to determine what killed it.

The group says there was also a report of another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Detanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.

The society says the Fisheries Department will monitor the entangled whale and consult with experts on the safest course of action.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with about 525 estimated to still be alive.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau stands by choice for governor-general (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular