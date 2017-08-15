Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This NOAA-NASA GOES Project satellite handout image obtained on Aug. 15, 2017 shows Hurricane Gert in the Atlantic off the U.S. eastern coast. (Handout-NOAA-NASA GOES Project/AFP/Getty Images)
HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Environment Canada is warning south-facing coastlines of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are going to get a little rough as Hurricane Gert brushes parts of the southern Grand Banks.

It says the storm will have no direct effect on land, but waves will pound parts of the provinces’ Atlantic coasts starting Wednesday.

It warns “rip currents are likely” and says the public – especially swimmers – should exercise caution as the storm moves into the region.

Swells could reach up to two metres along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast later on Wednesday into Thursday, while swells of two to four metres are expected along the south-facing coastlines of Newfoundland on Thursday.

Environment Canada says “significant wave heights” of three to five metres are likely over the Grand Banks on Thursday.

It adds some tropical moisture from Gert could feed into an existing non-tropical weather system over the region later Wednesday or Thursday.

