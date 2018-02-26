 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Eric Hoskins resigns as Ontario Health Minister, MPP

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2016.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins has resigned.

In a statement Monday, Hoskins says his resignation as minister and a Liberal legislator representing a Toronto riding is effective immediately.

Hoskins has been a member of provincial parliament for eight years, serving as a cabinet minister in multiple portfolios.

Hoskins gave no reason for his departure, but said he will continue to work on building the health-care system for all Canadians.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne thanked Hoskins for his work and announced that Helena Jaczek will take over as Ontario's health minister.

Michael Coteau will take over Jazcek's former role of Minister of Community and Social Services and maintain his role as Minister of Children and Youth Services.

